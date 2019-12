Abraham Ancer, en el puesto 38 del Ranking Mundial de Golf

What an honor to be the first Mexican to compete in the @PresidentsCup, play for Captain @TheBig_Easy and compete against one of my idols growing up, @TigerWoods.



We came up short, but I am so proud of how hard we fought. Can't wait until 2021! #IntlTeam #TeamAncer 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/8uDUDXpCUd