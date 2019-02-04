Ellos son los primeros porristas hombres que debutan en el Super Bowl

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- El año pasado, Los Rams dieron a conocer que dos integrantes varones se unirían a su escuadrón de porristas, convirtiéndose así en el primer equipo de la NFL en hacerlo.
Foto: Instagram/itsaquintonthing/napoleonjinnies
Así que este domingo, Quinton Peron yQuinton Peron, ambos oriundos de California, son los primeros porristas hombres que debutaron en un Super Bowl, en donde animan, bailan y hacen historia.
#FullCircleMoment with these 2! 10 months ago, We had our first interview with Good Morning America sharing our excitement with the world about being the First 2 male cheerleaders in the NFL and now we are sharing that same excitement as we become the First 2 male cheerleaders to ever cheer at the Super Bowl! This has been an INCREDIBLE journey and I have been blessed to work with the BEST AND MOST TALENTED TEAM IN THE NFL! See you guys in Atlanta… “We gon’ win!”😜 GO RAMS💙💙 • • 📸: therams.com
