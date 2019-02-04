in Deportes, NFL

Ellos son los primeros porristas hombres que debutan en el Super Bowl

Quinton Peron

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- El año pasado, Los Rams dieron a conocer que dos integrantes varones se unirían a su escuadrón de porristas, convirtiéndose así en el primer equipo de la NFL en hacerlo.

Foto: Instagram/itsaquintonthing/napoleonjinnies

Así que este domingo, Quinton Peron yQuinton Peron, ambos oriundos de California, son los primeros porristas hombres que debutaron en un Super Bowl, en donde animan, bailan y hacen historia.

 

