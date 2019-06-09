Portugal es el campeón de la UEFA Nations League

Un gol de
Gonzalo Guedes proporcionó el triunfo ante Holanda de Portugal (1-0), que conquistó el título de la p rimera edición de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA, disputada en el estadio Do Dragao de Oporto.
Portugal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Netherlands at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
El cuadro luso, vigente campeón de Europa, consiguió romper el equilibrio del partido a la hora de juego, cuando el atacante del Valencia Gonzalo Guedes aprovechó un pase de Bernardo Silva y batió al portero del Barcelona, el holandés Jasper Cillessen.
Holanda, que en semifinales superó en la prórroga a Inglaterra, tercera de la competición tras vencer previamente a Suiza en los penaltis, fue incapaz de igualar el marcador e impedir que el conjunto anfitrión conquistara el primer trofeo de la
Liga de Naciones.