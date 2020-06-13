Jugador de la NBA confiesa que lo violaron

EE.UU.— El jugador de los Spurs de San Antonio, Lonnie Walker IV, confesó en sus redes sociales que fue abusado sexualmente cuando era niño y que utilizó su cabellera para canalizar ese evento traumático.
"La verdadera razón por la que comencé a dejar crecer mi cabello desde quinto grado es porque fue un dispositivo de camuflaje para mí", escribió Walker IV en su cuenta de Insragram.
"Durante ese verano de mi quinto año, estuve cerca de más con mi familia. Algunos de esas personas se quedaron solos conmigo. Fui acosado sexualmente, violado, abusado, incluso me acostumbré porque a esa edad no sabes lo que pasa".
El jugador señaló que su viejo corte de pelo le servía como disfraz y como algo le daba confianza.
Se caracterizaba por hacer diferentes peinados
Walker IV tenía una extensa cabellera, en la cual se había hecho rastas, hace poco tiempo decidió cortársela por completo. "Tenía la mentalidad de que mi cabello era algo que podía controlar. Mi cabello era algo en lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío. Y me dio confianza", añadió.
The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾
Walker dijo que deshacerse de su cabello era más que un simple corte de pelo, y lo calificó como una máscara para ocultar las inseguridades.
"He encontrado paz y felicidad interna a través de este viaje. Perdoné a todos, incluso a las personas que no lo merecen, ¿por qué? Porque es un peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, entonces ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo en eso ?", agregó el basquetbolista.
El jugador de los Spurs también sostuvo que actualmente no estaba pasando por su mejor momento y que había comenzado un proceso de introspección en el cual había recordado este episodio.
