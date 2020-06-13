Jugador de la NBA confiesa que lo violaron

EE.UU.— El jugador de los Spurs de San Antonio, Lonnie Walker IV, confesó en sus redes sociales que fue abusado sexualmente cuando era niño y que utilizó su cabellera para canalizar ese evento traumático.

"La verdadera razón por la que comencé a dejar crecer mi cabello desde quinto grado es porque fue un dispositivo de camuflaje para mí", escribió Walker IV en su cuenta de Insragram.

"Durante ese verano de mi quinto año, estuve cerca de más con mi familia. Algunos de esas personas se quedaron solos conmigo. Fui acosado sexualmente, violado, abusado, incluso me acostumbré porque a esa edad no sabes lo que pasa".

Lonnie Walker IV confesó que fue violado cuando era un niño y estaba en quinto grado.



El jugador señaló que su viejo corte de pelo le servía como disfraz y como algo le daba confianza.



Se dio cuenta que dejarlo ir era una chance de "sacarse peso muerto y estar en paz". pic.twitter.com/kaDCcXJc4y — Isolation (@IsolationNBA) June 12, 2020

Se caracterizaba por hacer diferentes peinados

Walker IV tenía una extensa cabellera, en la cual se había hecho rastas, hace poco tiempo decidió cortársela por completo. "Tenía la mentalidad de que mi cabello era algo que podía controlar. Mi cabello era algo en lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío. Y me dio confianza", añadió.

Walker dijo que deshacerse de su cabello era más que un simple corte de pelo, y lo calificó como una máscara para ocultar las inseguridades.

"He encontrado paz y felicidad interna a través de este viaje. Perdoné a todos, incluso a las personas que no lo merecen, ¿por qué? Porque es un peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, entonces ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo en eso ?", agregó el basquetbolista.

El jugador de los Spurs también sostuvo que actualmente no estaba pasando por su mejor momento y que había comenzado un proceso de introspección en el cual había recordado este episodio.

También podría interesarte: “Magic” tendrá documental