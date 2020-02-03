MIAMI.- Los
Chiefs de Kansas City, con una remontada de 10 puntos en el cuarto periodo, liderada por el mariscal de campo Patrick Mahomes, vencieron esta noche (31-20) a los 49ers de San Francisco y se proclamaron campeones de Super Bowl LIV de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL), que se disputó en el Hard Rocks Stadium de Miami.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kansas City Chiefs' Cameron Erving, gives a coach a lift on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the field, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman (25) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises his arms after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Gardens (United States), 03/02/2019.- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) celebrates his touch down against the San Francisco 49ers with teammate Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (R) during the second half of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE
Miami Gardens (United States), 03/02/2019.- Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (R) runs towards the end zone for a touch down past the San Francisco 49ers defense during the second half of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE
Miami Gardens (United States), 03/02/2019.- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (C) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (L) during the second half of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE
Miami Gardens (United States), 03/02/2019.- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (C) has gatorade dumped on top of him by his players before the end of the second half of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE
Miami Gardens (United States), 03/02/2019.- Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (top) reacts as he runs the ball into the end zone for a touch down during the second half of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE
❮
❯
La victoria permitió a los
Chiefs, campeones de la Conferencia Americana ( AFC), que jugaban su tercer Super Bowl, el primero desde el 1970, lograr el segundo título de campeones.- EFE
Síguenos en Google Noticias