Lewis Hamilton toca el piano y homenajea a Queen

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- Lewis Hamilton se encuentra en descanso previo a la segunda semana de test de la Fórmula Uno.
Durante este leve receso en su casa, el británico se da tiempo para demostrar otro de sus talentos: la música.
En redes sociales, el actual campeón de la máxima categoría publicó un video en el que interpreta al piano Bohemian Rhapsody, de Queen.
“Quiero compartir esto con ustedes. Por fin estoy en casa, feliz. Esta canción estaba en mi cabeza, así que decidí sentarme en el piano y practicarla… Sepan que no soy el mejor en todo, pero lo intento de corazón“, escribió el piloto de Mercedes en su publicación.
I just wanted to share this with you. Finally home and happy, this song was on my mind so I sat at the piano trying to figure it out. I want you to know that I’m not good at everything but I try everything and I give it all my heart. I don’t always show you the steps in which I take to learn things, usually is just the end result of a lot of mistakes just like my racing but it all took practice and mistakes to get me here. So don’t be discouraged by your failures as they are just the piece to the puzzle that is needed to create the whole picture. Keep pushing and don’t give up on anything especially your dreams. #bohemianrhapsody #learning #nevergiveup #believe