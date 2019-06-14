Los Raptors se proclaman campeones de la NBA y hacen historia

Los Raptors se proclaman nuevos campeones de la NBA y hacen historia
Los Raptors de Toronto vencieron esta noche por 110-114 a los Warriors de Golden State en el sexto partido de las Finales de la NBA y se proclamaron nuevos campeones de liga al ganar 4-2 la serie al mejor de siete.
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, foreground, drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Alfonzo McKinnie, left, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raptors won the finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, fouls Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green collides with Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) and is called for a foul, as Kawhi Leonard (2) and Pascal Siakam (43) watch during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
LWS105. OAKLAND (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 13/06/2019.-El jugador Fred VanVleet (d) de Toronto Raptors lanza la pelota ante la marca de Stephen Curry (i) de Golden State Warriors durante el sexto partido de las Finales de la NBA entre Toronto Raptors y Golden State Warriors este jueves, en el Oracle Arena, en Oakland (EE.UU.). EFE/MONICA M DAVEY /PROHIBIDO SU USO POR SHUTTERSTOCK
Drake, top center, joins Toronto Raptors fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, reacting as they watch television coverage of the Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raptors won the finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors fans react outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, as they watch television coverage of the Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Raptors, que disputaban
sus primeras Finales de la NBA, hacen historia al ser el único equipo extranjero que logra llevarse el título de liga fuera de territorio estadounidense.
El pívot español
Marc Gasol, de los Raptors, también hizo historia al unirse a Pau, como los únicos hermanos extranjeros que consiguen títulos de la NBA.
Pau logró dos como jugador de Los Angeles Lakers y Marc llegó el pasado 7 de marzo a los Raptors traspasado por los Grizzlies de Memphis.- EFE