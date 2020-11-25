in Deportes

MLB está investigando y podría castigar a Randy Arozarena

Por Megamedia

randy
El pelotero fue detenido en Mérida.

MÉRIDA.- Acusado de violencia cometida en contra de su ex pareja, María C.B.C., la noche del lunes fue detenido en la colonia El Porvenir el beisbolista de grandes ligas Randy Arozarena González, quien el pasado mes de octubre fue subcampeón de la Serie Mundial jugando con las Rayas de Tampa Bay.

Lee: Detienen en Mérida a Randy Arozarena por violencia contra una mujer

De acuerdo con Jeff Passan de ESPN en Estados Unidos, Randy Arozarena podría recibir un castigo las Grandes Ligas porque el incidente involucra a la familia, por lo que podría violar algún punto de la Política Conjunta de Violencia Doméstica entre la oficina del comisionado de MLB y el Sindicato de Jugadores.

El periodista también confirmó que la MLB está investigando el caso.

Te puede interesar: Caso de Randy Arozarena: lo acusan de agresión tras visitar a su hija

Recomendada

familia fiesta covid

Una reunión familiar terminó con 15 contagios de Covid-19 (vídeo)