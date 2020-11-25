MLB está investigando y podría castigar a Randy Arozarena

MÉRIDA.- Acusado de violencia cometida en contra de su ex pareja, María C.B.C., la noche del lunes fue detenido en la colonia El Porvenir el beisbolista de grandes ligas Randy Arozarena González, quien el pasado mes de octubre fue subcampeón de la Serie Mundial jugando con las Rayas de Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father, sources told ESPN, confirming a Yucatán Ahora report. MLB’s Department of Investigations is looking into it.

De acuerdo con Jeff Passan de ESPN en Estados Unidos, Randy Arozarena podría recibir un castigo las Grandes Ligas porque el incidente involucra a la familia, por lo que podría violar algún punto de la Política Conjunta de Violencia Doméstica entre la oficina del comisionado de MLB y el Sindicato de Jugadores.

El periodista también confirmó que la MLB está investigando el caso.

Because the incident involves family, any potential discipline from MLB against Arozarena would fall under the league and union’s joint domestic violence policy. The prosecutor handling the case in Mexico said today further information on the case will come in the next few days.