Tiroteo en partido de futbol americano es transmitido en TV

Por El Universal

Tiroteo en partido de futbol americano en EE.UU.
De acuerdo con medios internacionales, el tiroteo ocurrió alrededor de las 22:00 horas (Captura de pantalla)

El tiroteo interrumpió el juego y dejó un saldo de cuatro heridos, hay menores de edad afectados.

EE.UU.— Un tiroteo se registró durante el partido de futbol americano colegial entre Vigor y Williamson; este percance dejó un saldo de cuatro heridos.

En redes sociales circulan vídeos en los que se observa a los jugadores y asistentes correr tras los disparos, de igual forma algunos se colocaron pecho tierra.

Tras tiroteo, hay una persona en estado crítico

El reporte de las autoridades locales indica que el tiroteo ocurrió en las rampas de salida del estadio Ladd-Peebles ubicado en Mobile, Alabama.

Paul Prine, jefe de la policía local, informó que hubo cuatro personas heridas, dos de ellos son menores de edad y otra se encuentra en estado crítico. La policía también detalló que no hay detenidos. Aunque consideran que pese a estar varias personas involucradas sólo hubo un atacante, quien disparó entre cinco y siete ocasiones.

