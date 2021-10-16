El tiroteo interrumpió el juego y dejó un saldo de cuatro heridos, hay menores de edad afectados.

EE.UU.— Un tiroteo se registró durante el partido de futbol americano colegial entre Vigor y Williamson; este percance dejó un saldo de cuatro heridos.

En redes sociales circulan vídeos en los que se observa a los jugadores y asistentes correr tras los disparos, de igual forma algunos se colocaron pecho tierra.

At least 4 people shot at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Vigor vs Williamson game in #Mobile, #Alabamapic.twitter.com/T0CmXDOyPM — The Modern Times of Long Beach 🌎 (@ModernTimesLB) October 16, 2021

Tras tiroteo, hay una persona en estado crítico

El reporte de las autoridades locales indica que el tiroteo ocurrió en las rampas de salida del estadio Ladd-Peebles ubicado en Mobile, Alabama.

Paul Prine, jefe de la policía local, informó que hubo cuatro personas heridas, dos de ellos son menores de edad y otra se encuentra en estado crítico. La policía también detalló que no hay detenidos. Aunque consideran que pese a estar varias personas involucradas sólo hubo un atacante, quien disparó entre cinco y siete ocasiones.

Update on #Mobile shooting:

Here is the broadcast of the @williamson_high and @vigorhighschool game as shoots rang out in #LaddPeebles Stadium.

🔺You could hear the announcer say "cover themselves" as fans run.pic.twitter.com/b6JIJxVAyF — The Modern Times of Long Beach 🌎 (@ModernTimesLB) October 16, 2021

WATCH: This is the moment on the MCPSS game broadcast between Williamson and Vigor when shots rang out in the concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The PA announcer is heard telling fans to "cover themselves" as people run onto the field and throughout the stadium. pic.twitter.com/SxS1hHEdOJ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 16, 2021

