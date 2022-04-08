Billboard Music Awards 2022: Lista completa de nominados y todo lo que debes saber

Espectáculos
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Lista completa de nominados y todo lo que debes saberConoce aquí quiénes son los artistas nominados a los premios Billboard 2022 y cuándo se llevarán a cabo.
Ya han sido anunciados los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022 y aquí te decimos quiénes son los artistas candidatos a recibir un galardón a lo mejor de la música a nivel mundial.
Los premios Billboard miden el éxito en las listas de popularidad, servicios de streaming, difusión y redes sociales, y este 2022 se agregaron cinco categorías nuevas, cuatro de las cuales se basan en las listas globales de Billboard y una mide canciones virales. Los premios de de este año toman en cuenta canciones lanzadas entre el 10 de abril de 2021 y el 26 de marzo de 2022.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
La entrega de los premios Billboard 2022 será el domingo 15 de mayo en Las Vegas y se transmitirá en vivo por NBC y Peacock. En México y América Latina la transmisión estará a cargo de TNT y también será visible en alguna plataforma de streaming pero aún no se ha confirmado cuál.
En los próximos días, se anunciaran quienes recibirán los galardones especiales como Billboard Icon Award y Billboard Change Maker Award, además del conductor de este año.
Nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022
TOP ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
TOP NEW ARTIST
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
TOP MALE ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GROUP
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTISTS
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL ARTISTS
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
TOP TOUR
- Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
TOP RAP ARTIST
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Walker Hayes
TOP ROCK ARTIST
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- twenty one pilots
TOP LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
TOP LATIN TOUR
- Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
- Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Tiësto
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- for King & Country
- Lauren Daigle
- Ye
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
- Adele, 30
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
TOP SOUNDTRACK
- Arcane League of Legends
- Encanto
- In The Heights
- Sing 2
- tick, tick…BOOM!
TOP RAP ALBUM
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
- Rod Wave, SoulFly
- The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
- Ye, Donda
TOP ROCK ALBUM
- AJR, OK Orchestra
- Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
- Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
- John Mayer, Sob Rock
- twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
TOP LATIN ALBUM
- Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
- J Balvin, Jose
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
- C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
- FKA twigs, Caprisongs
- Illenium, Fallen Embers
- Porter Robinson, Nurture
- Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
TOP 100 SONG
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
TOP SELLING SONG
- BTS, “Butter”
- BTS, “Permission to Dance”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Artistas más nominados a los Premios Billboard 2022
The Weeknd es el artista más nominado con 17 categorías, mientras que la artista femenina más nominada es Doja Cat, con 14. Cerca de ella se encuentran Justin Bieber, Ye (anteriormente conocido como Kanye West) y Olivia Rodrigo; los tres con 13 categorías disputadas. Otros de los artistas más nominados son Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Kid LAROI, BTS, Giveon y Taylor Swift.
Artistas latinos nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022
Entre los latinos más nominados a los Billboard 2022 se encuentran: Bad Bunny, Farruko, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Calibre 50, Eslabón Armado, Grupo Firme, Ricky Martin y Los Bukis, en categorías como “Top Latin Artist”, “Top Latin Album”, “Top Latin Tour”, entre otras.