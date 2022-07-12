Ultimas noticias
Premios Emmy 2022: Lista completa de nominados y dónde ver las series

Aquí te decimos quiénes son todos los nominados a los Emmys 2022 y cómo y dónde puedes ver todas las series seleccionadas.

el

Ya se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022, los cuales se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en donde podremos conocer a lo mejor de la televisión, de acuerdo con la Academia.

En esta ocasión, la serie Sucession es quien lleva la delantera con 23 nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso y The White Lotus. Cabe mencionar que otras como El juego del Calamar, Euphoria y Ozark, también están en la competencia con más de 10 galardones. Aquí la lista completa.

La lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022:

SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott - Severance
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

  • Nicholas Braun - Succession
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • John Turturro - Severance
  • Christopher Walken - Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

  • Patricia Arquette - Severance
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bil Hader - Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry
  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler - Barry
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Colin Firth - The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton - Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel - Station 11
  • Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Toni Collette -The Staircase
  • Julia Garner -Inventando a Anna
  • Lili James -Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
  • Margaret Qualley - Maid
  • Amanda Saefried - The Dropout

ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Adrien Brody - Succession
  • James Cromwell - Succession
  • Colman Domingo - Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed - Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter - Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

  • Connie Britton - The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham - Dopesick

SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY

  • The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
  • Late night with Seth Myers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
  • Nailed It
  • Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

¿Dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022?

Netflix: Better Call Saul, Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid

HBO Max: Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The White Lotus, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, The Staircase, Scenes From a Marriage

Apple TV: Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show

Paramount Plus: Yellowjackets, Killing Eve

Amazon Prime Video: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Star Plus: Only Murders in the Building, What We do in the Shadows, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Atlanta, Impeachment

Starz Play: The Great

