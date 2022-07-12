Premios Emmy 2022: Lista completa de nominados y dónde ver las series

Ya se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022, los cuales se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en donde podremos conocer a lo mejor de la televisión, de acuerdo con la Academia.
En esta ocasión, la serie Sucession es quien lleva la delantera con 23 nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso y The White Lotus. Cabe mencionar que otras como El juego del Calamar, Euphoria y Ozark, también están en la competencia con más de 10 galardones. Aquí la lista completa.
La lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022:
SERIE DE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Severance
- Christopher Walken - Severance
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bil Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station 11
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Toni Collette -The Staircase
- Julia Garner -Inventando a Anna
- Lili James -Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Amanda Saefried - The Dropout
ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY
- The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
- Late night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
- Nailed It
- Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
¿Dónde ver las series nominadas a los Emmy 2022?
Netflix: Better Call Saul, Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid
HBO Max: Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The White Lotus, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, The Staircase, Scenes From a Marriage
Apple TV: Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show
Paramount Plus: Yellowjackets, Killing Eve
Amazon Prime Video: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Star Plus: Only Murders in the Building, What We do in the Shadows, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Atlanta, Impeachment
Starz Play: The Great