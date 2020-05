Amber-Lee Friis, finalista de Miss Universo 2018, es hallada muerta

View this post on Instagram

It is with immense sadness we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented wahine Amber-Lee Friis. Amber-Lee was one of our gorgeous original models for @thetalenttree and a finalist in 2018 Miss Universe NZ @missuniversenz (@missworldnz) Our sincere aroha and condolences to Amber-Lee's family and friends. R.I.P beautiful lady 😪❤😪