Así luce y suena la fusión de Elton John y Gorillaz (vídeo)

Por Megamedia

Sir Elton John acaba de ponerle el tono rosa al otoño con “The Pink Phantom”, una colaboración junto a la banda virtual Gorillaz. El tema formará parte del álbum “Song Machine: Season One”, que la banda creada por Damon Albarn y Jamie Hewlett.

Al anunciar esta colaboración en su perfil de Twitter, el intérprete británico confesó que siempre ha sido fanático de Gorillaz “así que cuando Damon me contactó para involucrarme, no tuve que pensarlo”, escribió.

“Song Machine” llegará a las tiendas digitales y físicas el 23 de octubre próximo. El álbum cuenta con varias colaboraciones a destacar, como “Strange Timez” junto Robert Smith, líder y vocalista de The Cure. También incluye a St. Vincent, Peter Hook, Skepta, Kano, entre otros artistas.

El vídeo de "The Pink Phantom"

La colaboración junto a Elton John además incluye al rapero 6Lack. Cabe destacar que a dos horas del lanzamiento de su vídeoclip, “The Pink Phantom” ya cuenta con casi medio millón de reproducciones.

El tema se convirtió en tendencia rápidamente en redes sociales, donde ya hay varias reacciones.

