Así luce y suena la fusión de Elton John y Gorillaz (vídeo)

Sir Elton John acaba de ponerle el tono rosa al otoño con “The Pink Phantom”, una colaboración junto a la banda virtual Gorillaz. El tema formará parte del álbum “Song Machine: Season One”, que la banda creada por Damon Albarn y Jamie Hewlett.

Al anunciar esta colaboración en su perfil de Twitter, el intérprete británico confesó que siempre ha sido fanático de Gorillaz “así que cuando Damon me contactó para involucrarme, no tuve que pensarlo”, escribió.

The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it 🚀https://t.co/NK05tiGFeR pic.twitter.com/v0pXmz3rHn — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 30, 2020

“Song Machine” llegará a las tiendas digitales y físicas el 23 de octubre próximo. El álbum cuenta con varias colaboraciones a destacar, como “Strange Timez” junto Robert Smith, líder y vocalista de The Cure. También incluye a St. Vincent, Peter Hook, Skepta, Kano, entre otros artistas.

El vídeo de "The Pink Phantom"

La colaboración junto a Elton John además incluye al rapero 6Lack. Cabe destacar que a dos horas del lanzamiento de su vídeoclip, “The Pink Phantom” ya cuenta con casi medio millón de reproducciones.

El tema se convirtió en tendencia rápidamente en redes sociales, donde ya hay varias reacciones.

Una colaboración inesperada pero me encanto ajajaj — ᴮᴱDulce⁷🥚🍂#WONDER (@vanteunikiverse) October 1, 2020

Never in my days would I have imagined that seeing @eltonofficial animated by @JamieHewlett would be so fitting, like it just works. — Randum626 (@ominous_angel) September 30, 2020