¿Por qué Michael Jackson se volvió tendencia por un audio?

"Every night the kids would come in on stretchers, so sick they could hardly hold their heads up. Michael would kneel down at the stretchers and put his face right down beside theirs so that he could have his picture taken with them, and then give them a copy to remember the moment. I couldn’t handle it. I’d be in the bathroom crying. The kids would perk right up in his presence. If it gave them a couple days’ more energy, to Michael it was worth it.” – Seth Riggs, Michael’s vocal coach on Michael’s efforts to help sick kids.