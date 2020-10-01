Chrissy Teigen y John Legend anuncian con fotos que perdieron a su bebé

Chrissy Teigen y John Legend atraviesan un “dolor profundo” tras sufrir un aborto espontáneo, que la modelo anunció en redes sociales la noche del miércoles.

Teigen escribió que estaban “conduciendo a casa del hospital sin ningún bebé. Esto es irreal”.

“Estamos en shock y con el tipo de dolor profundo del que uno sólo escucha, el tipo de dolor que nunca habíamos sentido. No logramos nunca detener el sangramiento y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba, pese a bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente”, escribió, junto a una fotografía de sí misma llorando en una cama de hospital. Otra imagen la muestra a ella y a Legend llorando con lo que parece ser su bebé envuelto en mantas en sus brazos.

Revelando que habían decidido llamarlo Jack, la modelo y el músico manifestaron su amor por su hijo perdido, que habría sido su tercero juntos.

“A nuestro Jack - lamento que los primeros pocos momentos de tu vida fueron recibidos con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Te amaremos por siempre”, escribió Teigen.

Legend retuteó el mensaje, y agregó: “Te amamos, Jack”.

The news of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's loss of their baby breaks me.

Trust me, I know how it feels. I understand it.

My heart and prayers to them in this time of grief❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/EZUWGfORNu