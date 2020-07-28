Conoce la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

LOS ÁNGELES.— A continuación una lista parcial de los nominados a la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, según anunció la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa puede visitar Emmys.com.
Mejor serie de comedia: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, Dead to Me”, “The Good Place”, “Insecure”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Schitt’s Creek”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”.
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia: Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”.
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia: Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; William Jackson, “The Good Place”; Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.
Mejor serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Mandalorian”, “Ozark”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”.
Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”.
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Jeffery Wright, “Westworld”.
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
Mejor serie limitada: “Little Fires Everywhere”, “Mrs. America”, “Unbelievable”, ”Unorthodox”, “Watchmen”.
