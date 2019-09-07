Demi Lovato luce orgullosa su celulitis en Instagram

La cantante Demi Lovato se lleva el aplauso de miles de fans que la siguen en Instagram al publicar una foto en bikini mostrando su cuerpo tal y como es, sin utilizar photoshop alguno.

Demi lleva luchando años contra la bulimia y en su última publicación quiere mostrar, orgullosa, la celulitis de sus glúteos además de confesar en un emotivo texto que acepta su figura.

“Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es celulitis!Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea de lo que es la belleza. Pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo”, comienza el mensaje.

Después de sufrir una sobredosis que casi la mata (en julio del año pasado), la cantante dedica tiempo para cuidarse y quererse más, incluso se mantiene más alejada de las redes sociales.

Una alimentación saludable y un ejercicio regular la ayudan a sentirse bien consigo misma. Por esto, la fotografía que publicó en Instagram es una clara declaración de intenciones.

Demi, además, se muestra emocionada de volver a la televisión y al cine “sin estrés”, sin privarse “de un pastel de cumpleaños real en lugar de optar por la sandía”.

“Me sentía miserable por alguna dieta loca. De todos modos, ¡Aquí estoy yo, fresca, real! Yo me amo y ¡tú también deberías amarte! Ahora de vuelta al estudio. Estoy trabajando en un himno. Solo para que todo el mundo lo tenga claro… No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también”, concluye.