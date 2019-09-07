Demi Lovato luce orgullosa su celulitis en Instagram

La cantante Demi Lovato se lleva el aplauso de miles de fans que la siguen en Instagram al publicar una foto en bikini mostrando su cuerpo tal y como es, sin utilizar photoshop alguno.
Demi lleva luchando años contra la bulimia y en su última publicación quiere mostrar, orgullosa, la celulitis de sus glúteos además de confesar en un emotivo texto que acepta su figura.
“Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es celulitis!Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea de lo que es la belleza. Pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo”, comienza el mensaje.
Después de sufrir una sobredosis que casi la mata (en julio del año pasado), la cantante dedica tiempo para cuidarse y quererse más, incluso se mantiene más alejada de las redes sociales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Una alimentación saludable y un ejercicio regular la ayudan a sentirse bien consigo misma. Por esto, la fotografía que publicó en Instagram es una clara declaración de intenciones.
“Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de poseer un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y continuará asombrándome cuando algún día de a luz”, comenta en el texto.
Demi, además, se muestra emocionada de volver a la televisión y al cine “sin estrés”, sin privarse “de un pastel de cumpleaños real en lugar de optar por la sandía”.
“Me sentía miserable por alguna dieta loca. De todos modos, ¡Aquí estoy yo, fresca, real! Yo me amo y ¡tú también deberías amarte! Ahora de vuelta al estudio. Estoy trabajando en un himno. Solo para que todo el mundo lo tenga claro… No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también”, concluye.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙
Con este inspirador mensaje, Demi Lovato da un paso más en su proceso de autoaceptación y se ha convertido en un ejemplo de cómo debería ser la sociedad.
Con información de 20 minutos.