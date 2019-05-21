in Espectáculos, Farándula

Esposa de Will Smith, confesó su adicción al porno

MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- Jada Pinkett, esposa de Will Smith, confesó a su madre y a su hija que fue adicta al porno, luego de una etapa larga de abstinencia.

Durante el programa que tiene en redes sociales llamado “Red Table Talk”, la actriz de “Gotham” y “Grils Trip” comentó frente a su progenitora, Adrienne Banfield-Jones y su hija, Willow Smith, que cuando tuvo la necesidad de ver cintas para adultos ella se encontraba soltera.

Sin embargo, ante tal confesión inmediatamente recapacitó diciendo que los medios de comunicación trataron de cambiar sus palabras.

“Siento que usé la palabra adicción a la ligera. Tal vez ahora digan que tuve una relación enfermiza con el porno en un momento en el que trataba de practicar la abstinencia”, explicó.

Y aunque trató de explicar que la pornografía le dejó falsas expectativas en cuanto a las relaciones reales, ya no pudo cambiar las cosas que dijo sin pensar.

