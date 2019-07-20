Esposa de Will Smith posa en bikini a sus 47 años

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- Jada Pinkett Smith cautivó a sus seguidores de Instagram con una fotografía en la que luce su figura en bikini.En la instantánea, la esposa de Will Smith disfruta del sol y presume sus curvas a los 47 años.
Con nuevos proyectos
Recientemente se supo que Jada Pinkett Smith y Will Smith buscan expandir sus marcas bajo un nuevo espectro corporativo.
La poderosa pareja de Hollywood anunció el miércoles anterior el lanzamiento de una nueva empresa de medios.Westbrook Inc. tendrá varias plataformas “creadas para ejecutar el contenido global de la familia Smith y su estrategia de comercio“, según un comunicado.
La pareja dijo que la misión de Westbrook es “difundir ideas positivas, arte y productos que entretengan y empoderen al mayor número de vidas.”
