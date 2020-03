Fallece actor de "You", víctima de Covid-19

NUEVA YORK.- Mark Blum, que trabajó en "Desperately Seeking Susan" y en la reciente y exitosa serie "You", falleció este jueves por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus.

It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7