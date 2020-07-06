El actor necesitaba de un trasplante doble de pulmón para recuperarse del Covid-19
LOS ÁNGELES.— El actor Nick Cordero, falleció este pasado domingo, por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus a los 41 años de edad. El histrión había pasado más de tres meses hospitalizado en Los Ángeles.
Su esposa fue la que se encargó de confirmar el fallecimiento de Cordero, a través de un comunicado en redes sociales.
“Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra”, escribió Amanda Kloots.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
¿Qué pasó con Nick?
El nominado al premio Tony, desató el interés de muchas personas, ya que el actor de Broadway no tenía problemas médicos previos, según su familia.
Sin embargo, su esposa detalló en entrevista que el actor habría necesitado un trasplante doble de pulmón para recuperarse del Covid-19, por la que llegó a estar en coma. Pero lo más asombroso fue que se le tuvo que amputar una pierna.
Según su testimonio, la enfermedad fue tan fuerte que los médicos llegaron a temer por su vida en cuatro ocasiones anteriores a la intervención.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I really miss this guy. It’s day 49 in the hospital for Nick. We have a new hashtag #offthevent because our new goal for Nick is for his lung infection to clear up so that we can start breathing trials and get him off the ventilator! These are big goals, but I BELIEVE! We have an army behind him that cheered, sang and prayed for him to wake up so now we need to believe that this to can happen! He’s not done! #coderocky
Amanda Kloots afirmó que desconoce cómo se contagió de la enfermedad.
“Supimos que debido a la Covid-19 los pulmones de Nick estaban severamente dañados. Parecía como si hubiera sido fumador durante 50 años”, añadió la esposa del actor.
¿Quién es Nick Cordero?
Nació en Canadá y llegó a Nueva York, para trabajar con actor de teatro. Actualmente ya que era una figura reconocida en el circuito de Broadway.
En 2014 fue nominado al premio Tony -los Óscar del teatro- por su papel en “Bullets Over Broadway”, por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y oun Outer Critics Circle Award.
“Rock of Ages”, “Waitress” y “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” son otros de los espectáculos en los que participó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
OPENING NIGHT @rockofageshollywood TONIGHT!!! So proud to bring this awesome show home to Hollywood, where it all began. I love seeing Angeleno faces light up when they see it. This show is from LA, for LA, and finally IN LA!! Congrats to all involved!! Let’s DO THIS!!! 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🔥🔥🔥
También actuó en la televisión apareciendo en producciones como “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” y “Blue Bloods”.- Con información de EFE y Radio Fórmula.
