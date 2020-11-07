Muchas celebridades apoyaron durante meses a Joe Biden, y ahora era obvio que celebrarían su llegada a la Casa Blanca.
EE.UU.— Famosos del cine, la música y hasta la moda se han unido a la celebración de miles de personas que no han parado de festejar el triunfo del candidato demócrata Joe Biden.
📸 Famosos, en su mayoría latinos, se pronunciaron en #RedesSociales luego que Joe #Biden fue declarado presidente electo de #EU #TrasLosFamosos con @ilee_gonzalez| #EnDirecto https://t.co/VqUPqVgacF pic.twitter.com/eRRAbljtaV— @telediario (@telediario) November 7, 2020
Biden, quien se convertirá en el presidente #46 de los Estados Unidos y hará historia junto a Kamala Harris, quien será la primera vicepresidenta mujer en el país norteamericano, ha recibido de nueva cuenta el apoyo de celebridades de la talla de Jennifer Aniston y Lady Gaga.
Pero también de latinos como Ricky Martín, Gael García, Eiza González y Salma Hayek, quienes han acudido a sus redes sociales para hacer pública su felicidad por el nuevo presidente de EE.UU.- Con información de redes sociales.
No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020
Adiós, calabaza gringa de mierda. Bienvenida la crisis existencial (masculina y blanca, principalmente) - urgente - para evitar que esto suceda de vuelta. Ahí hay varios esperando ser el siguiente machito-fachito-narcisista que le importa un carajo el planeta. Hay que detenerlos pic.twitter.com/0Gqw2evnZz— Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) November 7, 2020
Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020
Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible. 🇺🇸
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President. In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory. We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God. Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between. Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
