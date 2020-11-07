Muchas celebridades apoyaron durante meses a Joe Biden, y ahora era obvio que celebrarían su llegada a la Casa Blanca.

EE.UU.— Famosos del cine, la música y hasta la moda se han unido a la celebración de miles de personas que no han parado de festejar el triunfo del candidato demócrata Joe Biden.

Biden, quien se convertirá en el presidente #46 de los Estados Unidos y hará historia junto a Kamala Harris, quien será la primera vicepresidenta mujer en el país norteamericano, ha recibido de nueva cuenta el apoyo de celebridades de la talla de Jennifer Aniston y Lady Gaga.

Pero también de latinos como Ricky Martín, Gael García, Eiza González y Salma Hayek, quienes han acudido a sus redes sociales para hacer pública su felicidad por el nuevo presidente de EE.UU.- Con información de redes sociales.

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8

Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa