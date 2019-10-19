Filtran desnudos de Demi Lovato en su propia cuenta de Snapchat

Los Ángeles.— La cuenta de Snapchat de la cantante Demi Lovato fue hackeada, por lo que filtraron a través de esta red social supuestos desnudos de la estrella, informan este viernes medios de EEUU.
El periódico Los Angeles Times, reportó que los seguidores de Lovato notaron dentro de la cuenta de la cantante en esta red social un “SnapStory” que invitaba a los seguidores a ver los desnudos.
El enlace publicado el jueves en la tarde condujo a los seguidores a ver varias imágenes en los que supuestamente aparece la cantante desnuda, y también prometía un video sexual de la artista.
Según, el rotativo la historia fue eliminada en menos de una hora.
En un comunicado entregado hoy a los medios Discord aseguró que “tiene un enfoque de tolerancia cero a la actividad ilegal en su plataforma”.
La filtración de estas imágenes surge luego de que semanas atrás Lovato publicara en su cuenta de Instagram una foto suya en bikini y su cuerpo al natural, sin ningún retoque, acompañada de un texto que decía: “Este es mi mayor temor, una foto mía en bikini sin editar”.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
