Jennifer López protesta contra el racismo con ayuda de sus hijos

NUEVA YORK (AP).— Jennifer López mostró su apoyo al movimiento Black Lives Matter con ayuda de sus hijos.



La estrella de origen puertorriqueño publicó el domingo un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que se le ve marchando con un letrero junto a su prometido Alex Rodríguez.



“Hoy pedí que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex un cartel de protesta”, escribió en inglés López, quien señaló que hizo esta petición a sus hijos mellizos después de que Max, de 12 años, le dijera que mostrara su apoyo a George Floyd, el ciudadano afroestadounidenses que murió a manos de la policía en Minneapolis el 25 de mayo. Su fallecimiento desató las protestas multitudinarias que han sacudido a Estados Unidos en las últimas semanas.



“Hablamos de cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, entonces nadie la tiene. Este país se construyó sobre la creencia de la libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos ponernos de pie por lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en el mundo, así que seguiremos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio”, agregó la intérprete de “On The Floor” y “Let’s Get Loud” con el hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.