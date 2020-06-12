in Espectáculos, Música

Lady Antebellum cambia su nombre para evitar el racismo

Por EFE

La banda decidió cambiar su nombre tras las protestas por racismo en EE.UU. (Click Orlando)

El grupo de country Lady Antebellum ahora se llamará Lady A

LOS ÁNGELES.— El grupo estadounidense Lady Antebellum, uno de los más exitosos del género y ganadores de siete premios Grammy, cambió su nombre a Lady A, ya que el término anterior es una palabra asociada con la esclavitud en el sur de Estados Unidos.

La banda musical confirmó el cambio en un anuncio en redes sociales, al tiempo que lamentó no haber tenido en cuenta las connotaciones de la palabra después de "haber abierto los ojos" en estas últimas semanas hacia "las injusticias, la desigualdad y los prejuicios que las personas negras siempre han enfrentado".

Ahora, la banda se llamará Lady A, un apodo ya utilizado por sus seguidores.

¿Qué significa "Antebellum"?

Es un término que significa anterior a la guerra y que en la cultura estadounidense está estrechamente vinculada con el momento en el que los estados del sur del país defendían la esclavitud, práctica que llevó al conflicto bélico contra los territorios que la abolieron.

