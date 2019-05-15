Lena Dunham celebra su cumpleaños junto a Brad Pitt

El actor de “Once upon a time in Hollywood” nuevamente se una a la celebración de cumpleaños de una famosa. Solo que en esta ocasión no se trató de alguna ex sino de su amiga Lena Dunham, quien compartió una foto junto a Brad Pitt.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I may own a birthday bitch hat, but IRL I’m no big birthday bitch. For someone who loves both attention and presents, I’ve sure cancelled a lotta bday parties at the last minute (a special sorry to @mattpolf who had already hired a crafting teacher last year, and @lesleyarfin who was ready to DJ in 2011.) I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realized I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say “it’s my day, people!” I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.) But this year is different. This year I’m… wait for it… happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you. So I hosted a Spring fundraiser for @friendlyhousela (the first recovery home for women in the United States) in LA last week. It was the best day ever and @anniecampbell literally brought a Pinterest board to life!!! And today, rather than presents, I’d love for you to donate to Friendly House, which is dedicated to helping women navigate the journey through addiction to recovery. It’s a journey I know first hand can only be attempted with love and support, which is why I have started a scholarship fund for women who are determined to recover but don’t have the financial means to begin. Go to the link in my bio to donate. Thank you to everyone who came out to support last week; you melt my heart. Thank you for the birthday wishes. And a special thank you to those of you who donate. It brings me such joy to think of how together we can directly affect so many women who have forgotten that they matter. Let’s remind them! Lots of LOVE xo
Anteriormente se supo que Brad voló hasta México para ir a la fiesta de Jennifer Aniston por sus 50 años. En esa celebración también estuvieron actores como Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, entre otros más.
Sin embargo ahora parece que el actor de “Troya” ya no quiere perderse ninguna fiesta de cumpleaños, y la de Dunham parece confirmarlo.
Lena Dunham celebra sus 33 años feliz y muy agradecida
Lena Dunham organizó la fiesta para celebrar su 33º cumpleaños y en su cuenta de Instagram, presumió a su invitado especial (Brad Pitt).
Dunham reconoció que siempre había tenido problemas con ser el centro de atención, y debido a ello, había cancelado muchas fiestas de cumpleaños; algo, que por suerte, ya había empezado a superar.
“Este año es diferente. Este año estoy… espera… feliz. Y muy agradecida por el lugar en el que estoy, por la persona que soy, y por todas aquellas personas que me han ayudado a transitar este camino hacia la salud y la sobriedad. Los 32 fueron buenos y ahora a los 33 solo quiero daros las gracias”, escribió Lena, que como el actor, también ha vivido una etapa de adicción al alcohol. Quizás ha sido eso lo que los ha unido.