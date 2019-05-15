Lena Dunham celebra su cumpleaños junto a Brad Pitt

El actor de “Once upon a time in Hollywood” nuevamente se una a la celebración de cumpleaños de una famosa. Solo que en esta ocasión no se trató de alguna ex sino de su amiga Lena Dunham, quien compartió una foto junto a Brad Pitt.

Anteriormente se supo que Brad voló hasta México para ir a la fiesta de Jennifer Aniston por sus 50 años. En esa celebración también estuvieron actores como Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, entre otros más.

Sin embargo ahora parece que el actor de “Troya” ya no quiere perderse ninguna fiesta de cumpleaños, y la de Dunham parece confirmarlo.

Lena Dunham celebra sus 33 años feliz y muy agradecida

Lena Dunham organizó la fiesta para celebrar su 33º cumpleaños y en su cuenta de Instagram, presumió a su invitado especial (Brad Pitt).

Foto: ilustrativa/Vía Instagram

Dunham reconoció que siempre había tenido problemas con ser el centro de atención, y debido a ello, había cancelado muchas fiestas de cumpleaños; algo, que por suerte, ya había empezado a superar.