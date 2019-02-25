in Cine, Espectáculos

Los Oscar 2019 con algunas sorpresas

 

“Green Book” se alza con el premio más importante de la noche, y Glenn Close, otra vez con las manos vacías. “Roma”, con tres galardones

LOS ÁNGELES (EFE).— “Bohemian Rhapsody” dominó anoche con cuatro premios unos premios Óscar en los que “Green Book” se alzó con el galardón en la categoría reina de Mejor Película.

Peter Farrelly, el realizador de “Green Book”, aseguró sobre el escenario al recoger el premio que esta película trata sobre amar al otro “pese a las diferencias”.

“Green Book” ganó también los premios de Mejor Guión Original y Mejor actor de Reparto (Mahershala Ali).

“Bohemian Rhapsody”, el largometraje sobre la vida de Freddie Mercury, fue la cinta que más premios se llevó esta noche al sumar las estatuillas de Mejor Actor (Rami Malek), Mejor Montaje, Mejor Edición de Sonido y Mejor Mezcla de Sonido.

Por su parte, “Roma”, la primera cinta en español en ser postulada a Mejor Película, se llevó tres premios: Mejor Largometraje en Habla No Inglesa (la primera vez que es para México), Mejor Dirección y Mejor Fotografía (ambas estatuillas para Alfonso Cuarón).

Cuarón destacó que si no fuera por México él no estaría celebrando sus triunfos. “Esta es una película mexicana. Este premio pertenece a México”, dijo en conferencia de prensa posterior.

“Black Panther” obtuvo tres galardones: Mejor Vestuario, Mejor Diseño de Producción y Mejor Banda Sonora.

Olivia Colman logró la estatuilla a Mejor Actriz por “The Favourite” y Regina King ganó el premio a Mejor Intérprete Femenina de Reparto por “If Beale Street Could Talk”.

Además, Spike Lee consiguió la primera estatuilla de su carrera por el guión adaptado de “BlacKkKlansma”. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” por fin recogió su Óscar a Mejor Película Animada. La competencia no causó sorpresa, pues en la temporada de premios se lució como la favorita al levantar el Globo de Oro y Critic’s Choice Awards, pese a la predilección de los cinéfilos por “Isla de Perros”, el trabajo más reciente de Wes Anderson.

La emoción por el adelanto de la película ascendió cuando Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper subieron para interpretar “Shallow”, tema que se alzó con el premio a Mejor Canción, pues fue preparada para “A Star is Born”. Si bien los premios continuaron, la sorpresa de muchos no llegó hasta que se anunció la categoría a Mejor Actor. Cuando algunos esperaban que saliera victorioso Christian Bale, otros pensaron en Viggo Mortensen, pero quien salió alzando la estatuilla fue Rami Malek, marcando así su territorio conquistado con su interpretación como Freddie Mercury, el legendario vocalista de Queen.

 

Premios Oscar

