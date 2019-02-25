Los Oscar 2019 con algunas sorpresas

Julia Roberts presents the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

-FOTODELDIA- AME8699. HOLLYWOOD (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 24/02/2019.- El artista estadounidense Billy Porter posa a su llegada a la alfombra roja de los Premios Óscar, este domingo, en Hollywood, California (Estados Unidos). Los hombres también brillaron en la alfombra roja de los Óscar decantándose por estilismos fluidos caracterizados por colores vivos, joyas e incluso maquillaje y...

Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CJX344. Los Angeles (United States), 25/02/2019.- Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in...

Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Margarita Martinez Merino, left, shakes hands with Diego Luna, right, as Yalitza Aparicio looks on during arrivals at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Adam Lambert, of Queen, performs at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)