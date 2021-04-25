Premios Óscar 2021: En vivo desde la alfombra roja (fotos)

Los Oscars 2021, a punto de iniciar
MÉXICO.- A pesar de haber pospuesto la fecha de entrega debido a la pandemia, la ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas finalmente se llevará a cabo este domingo 25 de abril del 2021 en el Dolby Theater de
Los Ángeles. Aquí algunas de las personalidades que ya pasaron por la alfombra roja.
Madeline Sharafian llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Stuart Besser llega a la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Lee Isaac Chung llega a la 93ª ceremonia anual de los Premios
Thomas Vinterberg (izq.) Y Helene Reingaard Neumann llegan para la 93ª ceremonia anual de los Premios
riana DeBose llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Paul Raci (izq.) Y Liz Hanley Raci llegan para la 93ª ceremonia anual de los Premios
Paul Raci llega a la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Travon Free llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Phillip Bladh llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Mark Coulier llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Colman Domingo llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Una vista de la alfombra roja en la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Carlos Cortés llega a la 93ª ceremonia anual de los Premios
iara Thomas llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
iara Thomas llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
Diane Warren llega para la 93a ceremonia anual de los Premios
D'Mile arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Emerald Fennell arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- D'Mile arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Carlos Cortes arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Jaime Baksht arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Mark Coulier arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Chelsea Gabrielle Roe (L) and Martin Desmond Roe arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Sacha Ben Harroche arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Martin Desmond Roe (L) and Travon Free arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Mark Terrill / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Ariana DeBose arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- A view of the red carpet before the start of the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Stacey Walker King (L) and Charles D. King arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. *** Local Caption *** 55864152 (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Steven Yeun (L) and Joana Pak arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Will Berson arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Daniel Pemberton arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Ashley Fox arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Los Angeles (United States), 25/04/2021.- Staff roll out a carpet prior to the start of the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152
Glenn Close
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen a
Alan Baumgarten
Youn Yuh-jung
Este año habrá ciertas particularidades propias de la situación de emergencia sanitaria, pues para acatar las medidas de seguridad la ceremonia se llevará a cabo en distintas locaciones, una de ellas será el T
eatro Dolby, pero también el Union Station, de Los Ángeles, además de transmisiones desde otras partes del mundo, como Londres. ¿Cómo ver la alfombra roja en vivo?
Para los espectadores que quieran disfrutar en vivo de cada detalle de la ceremonia, estos son los canales donde podrá ser vista: El canal de TV de paga TNT inició una cobertura detallada desde las 17:00 horas con un programa especial titulado ‘P
unto de encuentro’, en el que se contarán los detalles detrás del Oscar. VIDEO
Figuras como Rafa Sarmiento, Florencia Coianis y Sebastián Pinardi estarán a cargo de la conducción, mientras que simultáneamente en México será Lety Sahagún quien esté al frente.
Como invitada especial estará Ludwika Paleta.
¿Cómo ver los Oscars 2021 en vivo?
Este programa concluirá a las 19:00 horas para dar paso a la entrega de premios con transmisión en directo. A través de este canal podrá ser visto en México y distintos países de Latinoamérica, mientras que particularmente en México, será TV Azteca quien ofrecerá la cobertura.
VIDEO
Aquí todo comenzará directamente a las 19:00 horas, también se podrá sintonizar la transmisión desde su página oficial.
After Party de los premios Oscar
Para quienes después de la ceremonia quieran seguir con la temática de los Oscar, en la plataforma de videos TikTok a las 21:00 horas habrá un evento particular y es que desde el 15 de abril, en dicha plataforma se lanzó el hashtag
#DignoDeUnOscar en donde los usuarios publican fragmentos, actuaciones, parodias y todo tipo de videos en los que indican cuáles son sus favoritos a los Oscars en las distintas categorías.