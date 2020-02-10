Así se vivió la gala de los Óscar; Parásitos la gran ganadora

LOS ÁNGELES.- La Academia de Hollywood celebró este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los
Premios Óscar.
La cinta surcoreana "
Parásitos" arrasó al llevarse cuatro premios, entre ellos los de mejor película y mejor película internacional; Además Bong Joo-Ho fue nombrado hoy como mejor director.
Joaquin Phoenix hizo buenas las quinielas previas y ganó hoy el Óscar al mejor actor por su impresionante trabajo en "Joker".
Por su parte,
Renée Zellweger se coronó como la mejor actriz protagonista por su papel como Judy Garland en " Judy".
"
1917" que se presentaba como una de las grandes favoritas ganó tres estatuillas.
Hollywood (United States), 09/02/2020.- Bong Joon Ho (R) reacts with cast and crew after winning the Oscar for the Best Motion Picture of the Year for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Hollywood (United States), 09/02/2020.- Bong Joon Ho reacts as he accepts the Oscar for the Best Motion Picture of the Year for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Hollywood (United States), 09/02/2020.- Renee Zelllweger accepts the Oscar for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Joker' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Hollywood (United States), 09/02/2020.- Joaquin Phoenix accepts his Oscar for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for 'Joker' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos, Fénix) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Laura Dern poses in the press room with the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for 'Jojo Rabbit' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Donald Sylvester poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Sound Editing for 'Ford v Ferrari' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Makeup for 'Bombshell' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- (L-R) Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Reichert, Julia Reichert, and Steven Bognar pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for 'American Factory' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Carol Dysinger (L) and Elena Andreicheva pose in the press room with Mark Ruffalo with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for 'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Mark Taylor (L) and Stuart Wilson (R) pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Brad Pitt poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for Costume Design for Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Marshall Curry poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- (L-R) Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for 'Toy Story 4' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hollywood (United States), 10/02/2020.- Nancy Haigh (L) and Barbara Ling pose in the press room with the Oscar for Production Design for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Hildur Guonadottir, winner of the award for best original score for "Joker", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin, winners of the award for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
