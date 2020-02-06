MIAMI.— La legendaria banda de rock The Rolling Stones anunció que retomará en Estados Unidos y Canadá su gira "No Filter", aplazada por problemas de salud de Mick Jagger y que ahora los llevará a partir de mayo por 15 ciudades, algunas de las que no han visitado en una década.
It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) head to rolling stones.com/tour for more info. Tickets go on general sale Friday February 14 ❤️ MAY 2020 08 - SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA 12 - BC Place VANCOUVER, BC 16 - U.S Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN 20 - Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN 24 - Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX 29 - Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TX JUNE 2020 06 - New Era Field BUFFALO, NY 10 - Ford Field DETROIT, MI 14 - Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY 19 - FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH 23 - Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA 27 - The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MO JULY 2020 01 - Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC 05 - Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL 09 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA #therollingstones #StonesNoFilter #tour #nofilter2020 #live
The Rolling Stones comenzará esta parte de su gira en el SDCCU Stadium en San Diego y luego pasarán por Vancouver (Canadá), Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte y Tampa.
También irán a Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh y Atlanta.
A partir del 14 de febrero empezará la venta de boletos
Las entradas del "No Filter Tour" comenzarán a venderse al público el 14 de febrero, si bien los miembros de American Express tendrán acceso a ellas dos días antes.
Aunque no se han revelado los precios de ingreso de esta nueva etapa, el precio inicial de los boletos el año pasado rondó los 199 dólares.
