MIAMI.— La legendaria banda de rock The Rolling Stones anunció que retomará en Estados Unidos y Canadá su gira "No Filter", aplazada por problemas de salud de Mick Jagger y que ahora los llevará a partir de mayo por 15 ciudades, algunas de las que no han visitado en una década.

The Rolling Stones comenzará esta parte de su gira en el SDCCU Stadium en San Diego y luego pasarán por Vancouver (Canadá), Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte y Tampa.

También irán a Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh y Atlanta.

Let’s Spend the Night Together in one of these fine cities! Sign up for the presale here: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/hUFV2oBDRF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

A partir del 14 de febrero empezará la venta de boletos

Las entradas del "No Filter Tour" comenzarán a venderse al público el 14 de febrero, si bien los miembros de American Express tendrán acceso a ellas dos días antes.

Aunque no se han revelado los precios de ingreso de esta nueva etapa, el precio inicial de los boletos el año pasado rondó los 199 dólares.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸



There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

