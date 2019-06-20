“Superman” da consejos para tener un cuerpo como el suyo

El actor Henry Cavill, reconocido por su personaje de “Superman” dio consejos a sus seguidores para mantenerse en forma.
A través de Instagram, compartió una fotografía en la que explica que no se necesita “levantar gran peso” todos los días para tener resultados.
El actor abundó que durante esos días se encontraba en el rodaje de “The witcher”, por lo que no era simple buscar tiempo para hacer ejercicio. “Aprendí que el peso no es lo más determinante sino el entrenamiento en sí mismo”, añadió.
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff
También recomendó a sus seguidores no sentir vergüenza al ver a alguien junto a ellos alzando mucho más peso.
“Completa tu rutina y haz que cada entrenamiento cuente, es posible que termines viéndote mejor que el tipo o la dama a tu lado que está usando gran peso”, aseguró.
La fotografía es de las pocas de Henry Cavill, pues el rodaje de “The Witcher” en Budapest se ha mantenido con gran secretismo. En la serie para Netflix, el actor dará vida a Geralt de Rivia.