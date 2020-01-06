Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES.- "
1917", del cineasta Sam Mendes, se proclamó este domingo como la mejor película dramática en la 77 edición de los Globo de Oro, celebrada en Los Ángeles (EE.UU).
Laura Dern poses with the award for Best Performance By An Actress In a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
(L-R) Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott holds the award for 'Fleabag' for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John, winners for the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"
Chris Butler (R) and Arianne Sutner, winners of the Best Motion Picture - Animation for "Missing Link"
Ramy Youssef poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award
Brian Cox poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama award
Kate McKinnon (R) presenting the Carol Burnett Award to Ellen DeGeneres (L)
Jesse Armstrong (2-L) accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for Succession
Jesse Armstrong accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for Succession
Elton John and Bernie Taupin on stage
A continuación todos los ganadores de la noche: Cine
Mejor película de drama: “
1917”. Película musical o de comedia: “
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”. Actriz, drama:
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”. Actor, drama:
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”. Actriz, musical o comedia:
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”. Actor, musical o comedia:
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”. Actriz de reparto:
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”. Actor de reparto:
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”. Película en lengua extranjera: “
Parasite” (“Parásitos”). Cinta animada: “
Missing Link”. Guion:
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”. Música original:
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”. Canción original: “(
I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin. Televisión
Mejor serie de drama: “
Succession”. Actriz, serie de drama:
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”. Actor, serie de drama:
Brian Cox, “Succession”. Serie de comedia o musical:
“Fleabag". Actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”. Actor, serie de comedia o musical:
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”. Serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
“Chernobyl”. Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”. Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”. Actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”. Actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”.
—Premio Cecil B. DeMille:
Tom Hanks.
—Premio Carol Burnett:
Ellen DeGeneres.
