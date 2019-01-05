Yalitza Aparicio, figura del feminismo en la revista Vogue Británica

View this post on Instagram

"I was very nervous – I still am very nervous," 25-year-old @YalitzaAparicioMtz explains of her experience attending the open audition for @RomaCuaron. As awards season hits, #BritishVogue celebrates some of the great successes of women in film for the February 2019 fashion, film and feminism issue, on newsstands now. #YalitzaAparico photographed by @Nick_Knight, styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcknight1, make-up by @LauraDomini2, nails by @MarianNewman and set design by @Tomotattle.