Yalitza Aparicio, figura del feminismo en la revista Vogue Británica

Una vez más Yalitza Aparicio impacta en publicaciones de talla internacional, en esta ocasión la revista Vogue lanzó la sesión fotográfica titulada “The Women Up-Ending The Status Quo” (Las mujeres que terminaron con el estatus quo) y entre las mujeres parece la protagonista de “Roma”.
"I was very nervous – I still am very nervous," 25-year-old @YalitzaAparicioMtz explains of her experience attending the open audition for @RomaCuaron. As awards season hits, #BritishVogue celebrates some of the great successes of women in film for the February 2019 fashion, film and feminism issue, on newsstands now. #YalitzaAparico photographed by @Nick_Knight, styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcknight1, make-up by @LauraDomini2, nails by @MarianNewman and set design by @Tomotattle.
La publicación pertenece al número de febrero con la temática de cine y feminismo. Junto a la oaxaqueña, figuran Nicole Kidman y Marie Colvin.
Bajo el lente del fotógrafo de moda Nick Knight y estilismo de Kate Phelan, la sesión fotográfica busca celebrar el éxito de las mujeres en el cine y en la moda.
En la fotografía, Yalitza porta un vestido de Roksanda de la temporada primavera verano 2019, combinó el look con zapatillas L.K. Bennett y usó el cabello suelto.
