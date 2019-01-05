in Espectáculos, Farándula

Yalitza Aparicio, figura del feminismo en la revista Vogue Británica

Una vez más Yalitza Aparicio impacta en publicaciones de talla internacional, en esta ocasión la revista Vogue lanzó la sesión fotográfica titulada “The Women Up-Ending The Status Quo”  (Las mujeres que terminaron con el estatus quo) y entre las mujeres parece la protagonista de “Roma”.

La publicación pertenece al número de febrero con la temática de cine y feminismo. Junto a la oaxaqueña, figuran Nicole Kidman y Marie Colvin.

Bajo el lente del fotógrafo de moda Nick Knight y estilismo de Kate Phelan, la sesión fotográfica busca celebrar el éxito de las mujeres en el cine y en la moda.

En la fotografía, Yalitza porta un vestido de Roksanda de la temporada primavera verano 2019, combinó el look con zapatillas L.K. Bennett y usó el cabello suelto.

