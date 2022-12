Activista escribe lo sucedido con una aristócrata; quien renunció tras sus comentarios

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for supportuD83DuDE4FuD83CuDFFE pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq