Color y volumen en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York

Una modelo presenta una creación de Vivienne Hu en la pasarela de Nueva York

La Semana de la Moda de Nueva York arrancó este viernes llena de colores estridentes y volúmenes, excesivos en las extravagantes pasarelas de Jeremy Scott y Tomo Koizumi, más dosificados en las de Carlos Campos y Vivienne Hu y muy discretos en la de Rag & Bone.

Jeremy Scott hizo de su desfile una fiesta de disfraces futurista, como viene siendo habitual, y mezcló estilos de la cabeza a los pies.

The latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The Christian Siriano collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Christian Siriano collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
