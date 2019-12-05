Un plátano pegado a la pared, obra de arte vendida en 120 mil dólares

MIAMI.— Parece una broma o una burla a lo inverosímil que a veces resulta el arte contemporáneo, pero el artista Maurizio Cattelan logró vender un plátano pegado a la pared en 120 mil dólares, el equivalente a 2 millones 322 mil 264 pesos mexicanos.
La galería francesa Perrotin vendió dos piezas iguales de arte contemporáneo del artista durante el festival Art Basel Miami.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The talk of the town in Miami right now is Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” a banana 🍌 duct taped to the wall. Two have already sold for $120,000 at Perrotin 😉 read more, including about the banana my husband, @nnddmmyy, hung on his dorm wall for two years, on Artnet News, link in bio @artnet @galerieperrotin @mauriziocattelan @artbasel #art #conceptualart #banana #sculpture #artbasel #artbaselmiamibeach #artbaselmiami #artfair #artgallery #artwork #whatisart #isthisart #miami #miamibeach #florida #miamiflorida #mauriziocattelan #perrotin #galerieperrotin #artist #bananapeel #ducttape #artnetnews #artcollector #vippreview #artjournalism #artjournalist #openingday #artgallery #gallery #artworld
Las dos obras vendidas consisten en un plátano pegado sobre una pared blanca con cinta de aislar como la que usan los electricistas o plomeros.
La obra se titula “Comedian” y es la primera pieza en 15 años que el artista italiano expone en Art Basel Miami.
Un símbolo de comercio
El dueño de la galería declaró que los plátanos son un símbolo de comercio mundial, así como un elemento clásico para el humor, y refirió que la pieza ofrece una reflexión sobre el valor que se le da a los objetos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
🍌 Maurizio Cattelan's new sculpture 'Comedian' at Art Basel Miami marks the artist's first major debut at an art fair in over 15 years! Comprised of a real banana affixed to the wall with a piece of duct tape, this new work is no different than Cattelan's hyper-realistic sculptures lampooning popular culture and offer a wry commentary on society, power, and authority. In the same vein as Cattelan's America (2016), this piece offers insight into how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value. The idea of this work came to the artist’s mind a year ago. Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana. Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. Discover it on our booth D24! — Art Basel Miami Beach 📍 Perrotin Booth D24 📆 December 5 – 9, 2019 — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBaselMiami #ArtBaselMiamiBeach #ArtBasel #Perrotin — Courtesy Maurizio Cattelan.
Según se lee en la publicación de Instagram de la galería, la idea surgió en la mente del artista hace un año.
En aquel entonces, Cattelan buscaba crear una escultura con forma de banana, por lo que durante sus viajes siempre compraba una y la pegaba en la pared del hotel para inspirarse.
El artista hizo varias versiones
Una de resina, una en bronce y una segunda en versión en bronce cubierta con pintura.
Sin embargo, la idea del plátano real no lo abandonó y decidió llevarlo así a Art Basel Miami.
Seguramente este será el plátano más fotografiado del mundo.
Ahora habrá que preguntar a los compradores cómo harán cuando el tiempo comience a hacer mella en la fruta carísima recién obtenida pues las piezas vendidas no incluyen instrucciones específicas sobre qué hacer cuando la fruta se descomponga.
Un artista irreverente
Maurizio Cattelan ha adquirido fama mundial por su arte irreverente y polémico, ya que el artista busca ser lo más abierto posible, pero a la vez mantenerse incomprensible, como alguna vez declaró.
Otra de sus obras que dejaron a más de uno con la boca abierta fue un WC hecho con oro de 18 kilates.
También podría interesarte: Artista rinde tributo a Batman con busto hecho de golosinas