Una pizza flambeada y la decoraciÃ³n causaron incendio mortal en Madrid

#Madrid #SpainuD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDF8- Two people killed and 10 injured in fire blaze at the Burro Canaglia Bar and Resto on Manuel Becerra in #FuenteDelBerro of #Salamanca District, said to had occurred when waiter was "flambeing food" that caused flames to spread towards decorations

(uD83DuDCF9@paulo25960) pic.twitter.com/kYY2cwE7dh