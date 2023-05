Josefa GonzÃ¡lez Blanco, la mexicana que irÃ¡ a la coronaciÃ³n de Carlos III

I had the honour of hosting @guyshrubsole's @LostRainforestsuD83DuDCD7presentation. We engaged in a thought-provoking conversation about the significance of conservation and reforestation in both uD83CuDDF2uD83CuDDFD & uD83CuDDECuD83CuDDE7, and our collective obligation to safeguard our forests for the coming generationsuD83CuDF32 pic.twitter.com/mqXS9Zrzdi