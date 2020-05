Abeja azul reaparece en Florida, se creía extinta

View this post on Instagram

It's a blue bee! 😍🐝🐝🐝 Florida’s rare blue calamintha bee was first described as a species in 2011 and feared extinct until Museum researchers rediscovered the species this spring at Lake Wales Ridge! Research by our Daniels Lab in partnership with @myfwc will help conservation efforts of this imperiled bee. Bee “condos” are being deployed in locations where the bee and host plant are found to learn more about this solitary insect and its nesting behavior. #Bees #NativeBees #BeesOfInstagram #Conservation #extincion #SpeciesDecline #UFbugs @ufifas_solutions @ufexplore