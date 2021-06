Biden visitará a familiares de las víctimas del derrumbe en Miami

WASHINGTON (AP) — Este martes, la Casa Blanca informó que el presidente Joe Biden y su esposa Jill, viajarán el jueves a Surfside, Florida, para visitar a las familias de las víctimas del derrumbe de la torre de condominios del área de Miami.

My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue.



Yesterday I spoke with Gov. DeSantis to let him know that we are ready to provide assistance as needed by state and local officials.