Trump mete presión al reanudar las negociaciones comerciales con China

Por AP

WASHINGTON. — Se reanudaron en Shanghái las negociaciones comerciales entre Estados Unidos y China. Entre el martes y miércoles deberán resolver diversas diferencias, entre ellas sobre la tecnológica china Huawei.

Sin embargo, el presidente Donald Trump metió presión a las negociaciones y advirtió a China que los acuerdos que hoy están sobre la mesa podría ser más duros después de que él gane la reelección en 2020.

A través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter, el presidente estadounidense acusó al gobierno de China de cambiar “las condiciones del acuerdo a última hora para beneficiarse”.


Trump también argumentó que China tal vez quiere esperar a que él pierda las elecciones y poder negociar con un demócrata y hacer grandes negocios.


Pero añadió que si él gana las elecciones, “el acuerdo que tendrán será mucho más duro que el que estamos negociando ahora… o quizás no habrá acuerdo”.

“Tenemos todas las cartas a nuestro favor”, aseguró Trump.

