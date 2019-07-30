Trump mete presión al reanudar las negociaciones comerciales con China

WASHINGTON. — Se reanudaron en Shanghái las negociaciones comerciales entre Estados Unidos y China. Entre el martes y miércoles deberán resolver diversas diferencias, entre ellas sobre la tecnológica china Huawei.
Sin embargo, el presidente Donald Trump metió presión a las negociaciones y advirtió a China que los acuerdos que hoy están sobre la mesa podría ser más duros después de que él gane la reelección en 2020.
…to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now…or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de julio de 2019
A través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter, el presidente estadounidense acusó al gobierno de China de cambiar “las condiciones del acuerdo a última hora para beneficiarse”.
..My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit. They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe. Then they could make a GREAT deal, like in past 30 years, and continue— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de julio de 2019
Trump también argumentó que China tal vez quiere esperar a que él pierda las elecciones y poder negociar con un demócrata y hacer grandes negocios.
Pero añadió que si él gana las elecciones, “el acuerdo que tendrán será mucho más duro que el que estamos negociando ahora… o quizás no habrá acuerdo”.
“Tenemos todas las cartas a nuestro favor”, aseguró Trump.