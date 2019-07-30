Trump mete presión al reanudar las negociaciones comerciales con China

WASHINGTON. — Se reanudaron en Shanghái las negociaciones comerciales entre Estados Unidos y China. Entre el martes y miércoles deberán resolver diversas diferencias, entre ellas sobre la tecnológica china Huawei.

Sin embargo, el presidente Donald Trump metió presión a las negociaciones y advirtió a China que los acuerdos que hoy están sobre la mesa podría ser más duros después de que él gane la reelección en 2020.

…to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now…or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!