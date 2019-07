Trump presiona a la Fed para bajar las tasas de interés

WASHINGTON.- Donald Trump presionó de nuevo a la Reserva Federal (Fed) para que baje sus tasas de interés, señalando que la Unión Europea y China ya lo han hecho.

The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product. In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing – and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!