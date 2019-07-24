WASHINGTON.- Esta mañana, ante el Comité Judicial del Congreso de los Estados Unidos compareció el ex fiscal especial Robert Mueller para responder sobre su investigación de la injerencia rusa en las elecciones en EE.UU. de 2016.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de julio de 2019

Por tal razón, desde muy temprano, el presidente Trump lanzó críticas al Congreso, a los demócratas y al propio Mueller.

Trump también se quejó de la presencia de Aaron Zebley, asistente de Mueller, durante la audiencia.

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de julio de 2019

La presencia del asesor “específicamente NO fue acordada y yo JAMÁS hubiera estado de acuerdo con ello“, escribió Trump.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de julio de 2019

“Así es que los demócratas y otros pueden inventar ilegalmente un crimen, tratar de atribuírselo a un Presidente muy inocente, y cuando éste lucha contra este ataque ilegal y traicionero a nuestro País ¿le llaman Obstrucción?”, apuntó Trump en otro mensaje.

“¡Eso está mal! ¿Por qué Robert Mueller no investigó a los investigadores?” preguntó Trump, quien ha alegado que toda la pesquisa se inició como parte de una conspiración en su contra.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de julio de 2019

En algunos de sus mensajes de Twitter, Trump simplemente repitió con texto en mayúsculas algunas de sus consignas como “NO HA HABIDO COLUSIÓN, NO HA HABIDO OBSTRUCCIÓN.”

It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director (and get turned down) the day before he was wrongfully appointed Special Counsel. Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de julio de 2019

También comentó que “según se ha informado, Robert Mueller dice que él no solicitó y tuvo una entrevista para el puesto de director del FBI (Oficina Federal de Investigaciones) y que fue rechazado el día antes en que, equivocadamente, fue designado Fiscal Especial.”



“Espero que no diga eso bajo juramento porque tenemos numerosos testigos de la entrevista, incluido el Vicepresidente de Estados Unidos (Mike Pence)“, añadió.



Mueller, un ex capitán de la Infantería de Marina, fue el sexto director del FBI designado para el cargo en 2001 por el entonces presidente George W. Bush, un republicano, y sirvió en ese puesto durante la presidencia de Barak Obama, un demócrata.



Las audiencias de hoy ante los comités Judicial y de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes han absorbido la atención pública en Estados Unidos, y los demócratas que tienen mayoría en esa cámara del Congreso esperan obtener de Mueller información que podría conducir a un juicio político de Trump.