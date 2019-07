Trump tomará represalias por decisión de la Corte de Guatemala

WASHINGTON. — El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, amenazó con tomar represalias contra Guatemala, después que la Corte de Constitucionalidad del país centroamericano prohibió al Gobierno firmar un acuerdo sobre asilo con Estados Unidos.

Guatemala, which has been forming Caravans and sending large numbers of people, some with criminal records, to the United States, has decided to break the deal they had with us on signing a necessary Safe Third Agreement. We were ready to go. Now we are looking at the “BAN,”….