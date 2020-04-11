Doctores liberan el estrés al ritmo de los Bee Gees (Vídeo)

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- Al ritmo de “Stayin’ Alive” de los Bee Gees, una decena de doctores se puso a bailar en pleno consultorio para liberar la presión con la que lidian a diario frente a la crisis sanitaria por Covid-19.
Con cubrebocas y gorras para el cabello, los profesionales movieron el cuerpo y los estetoscopios que les sirvieron como pareja de baile a algunas doctoras.
El video fue publicado por Tony Adkins, un médico certificado en neurocirugía pediátrica que usa sus redes sociales para compartir sus experiencias dentro del Children’s Hospital del Condado de Orange.
Ships don't sink because of the water around them; ships sink because of the water that gets in them. Don't let what's happening around you get inside you and weigh you down. Stopped by the MICU for a little break out session. These group of nurses and RTs experience some of the worst parts of medicine. Over the last few weeks they have been pushed to new limits, but yet they continue to move forward. They are the frontline and most times the last line. Nurse Kori: I wish I could explain to you the emotions that go on throughout the day.. or the uncertainty we all feel at the start of each shift. I wish I could film our ICU and what it looks like to see all of your coworkers in head to toe isolation gowns, masks, faceshields and gloves. So moments like these are a break from the chaos. Today, amidst the craziness, @t_malone3 came to the ICU and made us all take a breather and dance thanks Tony for the few moments of fun.
“Como otros, he superado muchas adversidades. Sin embargo, estoy feliz de estar en esta posición para poder consolar a familias y amigos en su camino hacia la recuperación“, escribió.
Canción que puede salvar vidas
La traducción del título de esta canción es “Estar vivo“, por lo que viene perfecto con la situación.
Incluso una investigación de la Universidad de Illinois descubrió que esta canción que comprende 103 golpes por minuto puede funcionar como perfecta orientación para realizar la maniobra de resucitación cardiopulmonar (RCP), pues presionando al ritmo de la famosa canción se puede evitar que alguien muera de un paro cardiaco.
Videos para animar
Mientras tanto Tony sigue subiendo videos de ánimo a en su página para animar a sus pacientes y seguidores. “Espero que mi página sea alentadora y empoderadora para que los proveedores de atención médica piensen fuera de nuestras cajas establecidas para brindar una atención excepcional a nuestros pacientes.”
Had an opportunity to connect with all these beautiful physician assistants that are directly and indirectly treating patients with COVID19. We give thanks for the opportunity to do what we do. Will never stop... Well never back down... Will stay at work for you so you can stay at home for us. Peace love and blessings to you all. Song - Don't Rush x Young T & Bugsey.