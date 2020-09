El fuego arrasa la principal universidad de Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda. – La policía local informó que en los primeros minutos de este domingo, un gran incendio arrasó la principal universidad de Uganda, la Universidad de Makerere.

The fire brigade is on ground. Everyone is trying their best. The fire is heavy and sprouting from the right side of the Building. The fire flames are heavy coming through right side of the roof which has sunk in. We all need to pray for the Ivory Tower. pic.twitter.com/BTlL7CrvDS