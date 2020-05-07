El tierno vídeo de Meghan y Archie para promover la lectura

LONDRES (AP).— Los duques de Sussex publicaron un vídeo de Meghan leyéndole a su hijo Archie mientras celebran su primer cumpleaños y promueven una campaña para ayudar a los niños durante la pandemia del coronavirus.
El vídeo muestra a Meghan sentada con Archie en el regazo leyendo uno de sus libros favoritos, “Duck! Rabbit!”. Archie la ayuda a pasar las páginas durante la lectura. Enrique, quien filmó el vídeo, puede oírse vitoreando y diciendo “bravo” al final.
El clip de tres minutos fue publicado en las cuentas de Instagram de Save With Stories y Save the Children U.K. para una campaña de recaudación de fondos cuya meta es llevar comida y recursos educativos a niños y familias en dificultades durante la pandemia.
“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES