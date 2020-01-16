El príncipe Enrique retoma sus deberes con la monarquía británica

LONDRES, Inglaterra. — Tras una reunión crucial con la reina Isabel II sobre sus futuras funciones como miembro de la familia real, el príncipe Enrique regresó este jueves a sus deberes con la monarquía británica.
Según medios británicos, el príncipe Enrique continuará con sus actividades normales, ya que tiene agendadas reuniones para la semana próxima.
Este jueves, el príncipe Enrique será anfitrión del sorteo de la Copa Mundial de Rugby 2021 en el Palacio de Buckingham.
Mientras tanto, emitió dos declaraciones por vídeo sobre dos causas que promueve desde hace tiempo: la salud mental y los Juegos Invictus.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Introducing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter - a new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of. The Duke was announced Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, after it was given to him by Her Majesty The Queen. He is proud to support the Rugby League and the steps made to improve the sport! The initiative announcement comes ahead of today’s live RLWC2021 World cup draw with The Duke of Sussex, alongside representatives of all 21 nations involved, in Buckingham Palace. By “the final whistle of the final game” of @RLWC2021, the charter commits to: • - Train every player, team official, match official, teammate and volunteer to look after their own mental fitness and the mental fitness of those around them. - Support tournament players to take their experiences home and develop mental fitness awareness within their own Rugby League communities. - Deliver mental fitness workshops to 8,000 young Rugby League players, and their parents. - Train grass roots coaches to continue delivering mental fitness workshops and leave a sustainable tournament legacy. This comes at a vital time for both the sport and mental health awareness, with suicide being the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 here in UK. Given that 93% of the 42,000 Rugby league players and 70% of spectators are male, the mental fitness charter is of huge importance to help educate both players and audiences of the benefits of looking after one’s mental wellness. Video © @RLWC2021
En el primer video, presentó una nueva iniciativa para difundir la importancia de la salud mental para los jugadores de rugby. Busca combinar el deporte con la conciencia sobre la salud mental cuando el suicidio es la principal causa de muerte de hombres de 20 a 49 años en el Reino Unido.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
En otro vídeo publicado en la página de Instagram Sussexroyal, lanzó la etapa siguiente de los Juegos Invictus para personal lesionado de las fuerzas armadas en activo y retiro. El evento se realizará en Düsseldorf en 2022.
“¡Espero que todos en Alemania estén preparados para lo que será una semana deportiva increíble!”, escribió Enrique. “No tengo dudas de que el público alemán apoyará estos juegos y que cada competidor puede esperar una cálida bienvenida y un ambiente increíble”.
Período de transición
La reina Isabel II medió el lunes pasado para lograr un acuerdo bajo el cual habrá un “período de transición” para poco a poco resolver el asunto complejo de cómo ser miembro de la realeza de tiempo parcial.
Por el momento, Meghan y Enrique dividirán su tiempo entre Canadá y el Reino Unido hasta que se resuelva la situación.