Fotos: Destrozos dejados por el huracán "Delta" en Luisiana

LAKE CHARLES, Luisiana, EE.UU. (AP) — El día después de que el huracán Delta azotara el sur del ya afectado estado de Luisiana, los habitantes comenzaron de nuevo la rutina: esquivar coches volcados, cruzar zonas con agua hasta las rodillas para llegar a casas inundadas con techos estropeados y sin electricidad, y prometiendo reconstruir tras la tormenta.
Delta tocó tierra el viernes en la noche cerca de la localidad costera de Creole, en Luisiana, con vientos máximos de 155 km/h (100 mph). Después pasó por Lake Charles, una ciudad donde el huracán Laura dañó casi cada casa y edificio a finales de agosto. No se había informado de muerte alguna hasta el sábado en la tarde, pero las autoridades afirmaron que nadie estaba fuera de peligro.
Aunque Delta tuvo menos fuerza que Laura, de categoría 4, causó notablemente mayores inundaciones, dijo el alcalde de Lake Charles, Nic Hunter. Afirmó que centenares de casas en la ciudad se inundaron cuando ya estaban afectadas desde antes. La recuperación de las secuelas dobles será larga, sostuvo el alcalde.
“Sumen Laura y Delta y resulta simple y absolutamente sin precedentes y catastrófico”, señaló Hunter. “Estamos muy preocupados de que con todo lo que está pasando en el país en este preciso momento, este incidente no tenga la atención nacional que debiera”.
El gobernador de Luisiana, John Bel Edwards, dijo que no había informes de víctimas fatales hasta el sábado, pero el despertar de un huracán puede ser traicionero. Sólo siete de 32 muertes en Luisiana y Texas atribuidas a Laura ocurrieron el día que pegó el huracán. Una causa principal de las otras fue intoxicación por monóxido de carbono emitido por los generadores utilizados en inmuebles sin electricidad.
“Todo mundo debe tener mucha precaución incluso ahora, y en verdad, especialmente ahora”, declaró Edwards.
Delta, la 25ta tormenta con nombre de una temporada de huracanes sin precedentes en el Atlántico, fue la 10ma con nombre que azota este año territorio continental de Estados Unidos, rompiendo la marca de 1916, dijo el investigador Phil Klotzbach, de la Universidad Estatal de Colorado.
Ernest Jack sits in his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
Caleb Cormier speaks with Jo Lynne Southerland, after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A truck drive through floodwaters in a neighborhood in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Ronnie Guillory cleans up debris in a yard after Hurricane Delta in Jennings, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The morning after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged Louisiana bayou, residents are checking to see if the Category 2 storm had brought more deaths and destruction to communities with mountains of debris and displaced residents from another hurricane six weeks earlier. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up in before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas as the remnants of Hurricane Delta pass through on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Chris Touchet works to repair H & H Tire in Jennings, La., after Hurricane Delta passed the area Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The day after Hurricane Delta blew through besieged southern Louisiana, residents started the routine again: dodging overturned cars on the roads, trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors and no power, and pledging to rebuild after the storm. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Michael McDonald clearing trees that have fallen on houses during Hurricane Delta in Jennings, La.,. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The day after Hurricane Delta blew through besieged southern Louisiana, residents started the routine again: dodging overturned cars on the roads, trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors and no power, and pledging to rebuild after the storm. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Larry Veal Jr. hauls a way a piece of an oak tree after Hurricane Delta dropped a tree on his family's house, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Gloster, Miss. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
