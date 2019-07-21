Fotos históricas del Apolo 11 y la llegada del hombre a la luna

El 20 de julio de 1969, los astronautas
Neil Armstrong y Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin descendieron a la superficie lunar. Después de más de 100 horas de vuelo, la misión Apolo 11 conquistaba la Luna, dos humanos caminaban sobre ella. Te contamos más sobre estos astronautas que hicieron realidad el sueño espacial.
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong stand in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on the 40th anniversary of the mission's moon landing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2019 AND THEREAFTER-This combination of photos made available by NASA shows the 12 men who have walked on the moon. Top row from left are Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 - 1969; Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Apollo 11 - 1969; Charles "Pete" Conrad, Apollo 12 - 1969 and Alan L. Bean, Apollo 12 - 1969. Middle row from left are Alan Shepard, Apollo 14 - 1971; Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14 - 1971; David Scott, Apollo 15 - 1971 and James B. Irwin, Apollo 15 - 1971. Bottom row from left are John Young, Apollo 16 - 1972; Charles M. Duke Jr., Apollo 16 - 1972; Eugene A. Cernan, Apollo 17 - 1972 and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, Apollo 17 - 1972. (NASA via AP)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows crater Daedalus and Daedalus B, center left, during the Apollo 11 mission to reach the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Buzz Aldrins boot and bootprint during a test of the lunar soil during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module "Eagle" during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin works on a solar wind experiment device on the surface of the moon. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. descends a ladder from the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, approaches the Command and Service Modules for docking in lunar orbit. Astronaut Michael Collins remained with the CSM in lunar orbit while the other two crewmen explored the moon's surface. In the background the Earth rises above the lunar horizon. (Michael Collins/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module undocks from the Command Module on its way to the surface of the moon. (Michael Collins/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 20, 1969 file photo, Andy Aldrin, 10, sits on a pile of cordwood in the backyard of his home in Houston while other members of his family listen to the reports of the progress of the Apollo II lunar module carrying his father, Col. Buzz Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong to a landing on the moon. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this July 16, 1969 file photo, people watch the Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket launch on multiple TV's at a Sears department store in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
FILE - In this July 21, 1969 file photo, U.S. Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore., read a newspaper headlining the Apollo 11 moon landing, in downtown Saigon, Vietnam. (AP Photo/Hugh Van Es)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the Lunar Module cabin during the translunar coast. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon gives an "OK" sign as he greets Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin in a quarantine van aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery in the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
This July 16, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the Earth as the Apollo 11 mission heads to the moon. (NASA via AP)
In this July 16, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the 363-feet Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 11 crew, launches from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, flight controllers work in the Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity. The television monitor shows astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 21, 1969 file photo, a family in Tokyo watches TV showing U.S. President Richard Nixon superimposed on a live broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts saluting from the moon. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 1969 file photo, people line 42nd Street in New York to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, in lead car from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, traveling east on 42nd street, towards the United Nations. (AP Photo/File)
In this July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, sits inside the Lunar Module after he and Buzz Aldrin completed their extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)
FFM118. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows astronaut Neil Armstrong working near the lunar landing module in this photo taken by 'Eagle' lander pilot Edwin Aldrin on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019). It is a rare photo of the 'First Man on The Moon' Neil Armstrong, who took most of the images of the mission on the moon's surface himself.The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/EDWIN ALDRIN/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. IN SPACE (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the Moon limb and 'Eagle' Lunar Module during ascent over Mare Smythii with the Earth seeen on the horizon on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019). The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL COLLINS/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. AT SEA (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the members of the 'Apollo 11' crew wait for pickup by a helicopter from the 'USS Hornet', the prime recovery ship for the historic lunar landing mission at sea on 24 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019). The fourth man in the life raft is a U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer. All four men are wearing biological isolation garments.The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows 'Apollo 11' astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin standing by the US flag planted on the surface of the moon on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019). The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NEIL ARMSTRONG/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM118. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin standing besides a lunar seismometer, looking back toward the lunar landing module in this photo taken by 'Apollo 11' commander and first Man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong, on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NEIL ARMSTRONG/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin deploying the Passive Seismic Experiment Package. To the left of the United States flag in the background is the lunar surface television camera in this photo taken by 'Apollo 11' commander and first Man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong, on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NEIL ARMSTRONG/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. IN SPACE (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Crater 308 on the moon viewed from orbit on 20 July 1969(issued 17 July 2019). The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin walking on the moon in an iconic image taken by 'Apollo 11' commander and First Man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong, on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NEIL ARMSTRONG/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. ON MOON (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows one of the first steps taken on the Moon in an image of Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin's bootprint in the moon's dust on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. IN SPACE (), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Earthrise viewed from the 'Apollo 11' mission's lunar landing module 'Eagle' prior to its landing on 20 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. IN SPACE (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showing the interior view of the 'Apollo 11' mission lunar landing module 'Eagle' with its pilot Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. during the lunar landing mission. The picture was taken by mission commander Neil A. Armstrong prior to the landing on 20 July 1969 (re-issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NEIL ARMSTRONG/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. IN SPACE (), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the 'Eagle' lunar landing module in landing configuration in lunar orbit taken by service module 'Columbia' commander Michael Collins on 20 July 1969(issued 25 June 2019). The sensor probes under the landing pods sent a signal to the crew to shut down the descent engine.The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/MICHEL COLLINS/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. CAPE CANAVERAL (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Launch Control Center personnel watching as the 'Saturn V' rocket carrying the 'Apollo 11' astronauts lifts off the launch pad in Cape Canavarel on 16 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT BLACK/WHITE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. --- (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.- An undated handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the 'Apollo 11' lunar landing mission commander Neil A. Armstrong, posing in his space suit (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. HOUSTON (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows flight controllers at the Space Center in Houston, Texas, USA, as the 'Apollo 11' mission's lunar landing module descends to the surface of the moon on 20 July 1969 (re-issued 17 July 2019). The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT BLACK/WHITE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. CAPE CANAVERAL (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the American flag fluttering in front of a 'Saturn V' rocket carrying the 'Apollo 11', the first Lunar landing mission, into space, in Cape Canaveral, USA, on 16 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. CAPE CANAVERAL (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.- A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the 363-feet tall 'Saturn V' rocket carrying the 'Apollo 11', the first Lunar landing mission, into space, launching from its pad in Cape Canaveral, USA, on 16 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019).The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
FFM101. CAPE CANAVAREL (UNITED STATES), 17/07/2019.-A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Dr. Wernher von Braun pausing in front of the 'Saturn V' rocket being readied for the historic 'Apollo 11' lunar landing mission, in Cape Canavarel, USA, on 10 July 1969 (issued 17 July 2019). The rocket had been developed by the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., under the direction of von Braun.The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, an event seen as the peak of the United States' space program of the 1960s which put an end to the so-called 'Race to Space' between the Cold War rivals the US and the Soviet Union, that once was triggered by the USSR's 04 October 1957 launch of the 'Sputnik 1' satellite. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong made history when he stepped out of the Apollo 11's 'Eagle' landing module on 21 July 1969 and left the first human footprints on the moon. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT BLACK/WHITE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Aniversario Luna)
In this July 16, 1969 photo provided by NASA, JoAnn Morgan watches from the launch firing room during the launch of Apollo 11 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Morgan, who worked on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, went on to become the Kennedy Space Center's first female senior executive. She retired in 2003. (NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 photo from the U.S. Navy, Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closes the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, Jr., await helicopter pickup from their life raft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, 900 miles southwest of Hawaii, returning to Earth from a successful lunar landing mission. His mission was to decontaminate the astronauts and their command module, Columbia, immediately following splashdown. (Milt Putnam/U.S. Navy via AP)
In this July 24, 1969 photo from the U.S. Navy, Navy UDT swimmer Clancy Hatleberg prepares to jump from a helicopter into the water next to the Apollo 11 capsule after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, to assist the astronauts into the raft at right. Hatleberg was the first to welcome Apollo 11's moonmen back to Earth. (Milt Putnam/U.S. Navy via AP)
This July 1969 photo from NASA shows Flight Activities Officer Spencer Gardner, first row fourth from right, with members of the Apollo 11 White Team, handling descent and landing, in the Mission Operation Control Room in Houston, shortly after the mission. Barely 26, Gardner was one of the youngest flight controllers on duty when the Eagle settled onto the Sea of Tranquility with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969. (NASA via AP)
This July 1969 photo provided by NASA shows launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. In the third row from foreground at center is JoAnn Morgan, the first female launch controller. "I was there. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a real passion for it," Morgan said in a July 2019 interview. "Finally, 99 percent of them accepted that 'JoAnn's here and we're stuck with her.' " (NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module "Eagle" during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this June 25, 1970 file photo, Mike Collins, the third man of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, sits at his State Department desk in Washington. "Any time one changes jobs and scenes it's a little new and strange," said the former astronaut. After six months, he said he feels quite comfortable - and he has trophies on the wall behind him to help him feel at home. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
FILE - In this July 20, 1969 image made from television, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon leaving behind footprints. The U.S. flag, planted on the surface by the astronauts, can be seen between Armstrong and the lunar module. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft. The men reported the surface of the moon was like soft sand and they left footprints several inches deep wherever they walked. (NASA via AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin waves from a convertible during a parade in Houston. Aldrin had a long list of accomplishments by the time NASA chose him for the third astronaut group in 1963: third in his class at West Point, fighter pilot in Korea, Air Force officer, a doctorate in astronautics. He was dubbed Dr. Rendezvous for his expertise in orbital dockings. (Fred Bunch/Houston Chronicle via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. descends a ladder from the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the Lunar Module cabin during the translunar coast. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin works on a solar wind experiment device on the surface of the moon. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 image made from television, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong steps onto the surface of the moon. Millions on Earth who gathered around the TV and radio heard Armstrong say this: “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” But after returning from space, he immediately insisted that he had been misquoted. He said there was a lost word in his famous one-liner from the moon: “That's one small step for ‘a' man." It's just that people just didn't hear it.” (NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, flight controllers work in the Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity. The television monitor shows astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 1969 file photo, people line 42nd Street in New York to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, in lead car from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, traveling east on 42nd street, towards the United Nations. (AP Photo/File)
El 16 de julio de 1969
Neil Armstrong inició el viaje a la Luna, siendo el comandante de Apolo XI, por lo que recibió la Medalla de la Libertad, el premio más importante otorgado por los Estados Unidos. Renunció a la NASA en 1971, y ese mismo año se incorporó como profesor en la Universidad de Cincinnati, donde ejerció hasta 1979. A partir de 1982 se desenvolvió como presidente de diversas compañías de aviación.
Armstrong murió el 25 de agosto de 2012, a los 82 años, por complicaciones relacionadas con los procedimientos recientes de bypass cardiovascular.
Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin se convirtió en figura clave para que la operación Apolo pudiera completarse con éxito, puesto que contaba con un doctorado en astronáutica del Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts.
Aldrin fue el piloto del Módulo Lunar Eagle y el segundo hombre en pisar la superficie lunar. Él y Armstrong pasaron poco más de 21 horas en la Luna antes de regresar al módulo de comando de Apolo que se mantuvo orbitando. Su experiencia fue descrita en su libro “Retorno a la Tierra” (1970). En 1971 se retiró de la Fuerza Armada y desde entonces ha sido un importante analista del programa espacial.